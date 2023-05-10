American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $39.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.22 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,564,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

