American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Down 4.3%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.16. 26,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 28,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $107.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $50.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

