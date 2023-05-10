AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Up 1%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 18,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 56,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

