Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$31.93

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas stock opened at C$23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9279352 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

