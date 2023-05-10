Analysts Set Expectations for Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 38.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 82.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

