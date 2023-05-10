Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $9,312.23 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,052.54 or 0.07410596 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

