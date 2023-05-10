Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.73 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $8.62 or 0.00031262 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $160.73 million and $4,794.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.65011983 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $1,843.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

