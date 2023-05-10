Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.38.

About Apex Resources

(Get Rating)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.