Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Buys $238,500.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 810,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

