Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
AMEH stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,389,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,944,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,331,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.
