Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.46–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$125.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.20 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

Shares of APPN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 488,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.62. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

