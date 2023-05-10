Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ardmore Shipping has a payout ratio of 70.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 405,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,720. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $517.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

