Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 326,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,817. The stock has a market cap of $845.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Arko has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 450,529 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arko by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 174,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

