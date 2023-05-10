Arko Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Arko Price Performance
Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 326,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,817. The stock has a market cap of $845.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Arko has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $10.81.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.