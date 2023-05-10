Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 6.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 162,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 487,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.