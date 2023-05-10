ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 59,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,411. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Stories

