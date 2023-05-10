Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASRT. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Assertio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.