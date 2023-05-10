Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3,761.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,590 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 7,408,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713,377. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

