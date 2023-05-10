Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $32.41 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after acquiring an additional 377,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $350.91. 571,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,092. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.79 and its 200-day moving average is $308.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.