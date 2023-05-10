Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $51,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX remained flat at $53.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,081,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.