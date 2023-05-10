Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of COST traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $496.93. The company had a trading volume of 712,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,651. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

