Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.04. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

