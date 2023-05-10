Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

