Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 1,244,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

