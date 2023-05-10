Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

