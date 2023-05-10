Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $288.27. 1,180,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,139. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.70.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

