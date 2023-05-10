Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Head-To-Head Review

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 0 3 5 0 2.63 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $25.15, suggesting a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.9% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 9.31% 12.34% 3.57% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $5.89 billion 2.06 $455.00 million $5.32 21.52 Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 6.88 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels. The Americas Management and Franchising segment consists of properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. The ASPAC Management and Franchising segment consists of the management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, Greater China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Micronesia. The EAME/SW Asia Management segment consists of its management and franchising of properties located primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia, and Nepal. The Apple Leisure Group segment consists of management and marketing of primarily all-inclusive resorts within the AMR Collection in Latin America The company was founded by Thomas Jay Pritzker in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

