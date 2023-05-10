Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 4220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.