AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.53. The company had a trading volume of 225,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

