Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 24.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 20,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
About Awakn Life Sciences
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.