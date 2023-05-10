Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 24.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 20,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

About Awakn Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

