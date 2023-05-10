Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. 1,195,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,554. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

