Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.34. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 635,139 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $896.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.48 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Articles

