Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 631,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 58.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Stock Performance

Shares of CINT stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. CI&T Inc has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

