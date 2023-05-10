Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $749.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

