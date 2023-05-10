Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.82

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $18.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 40,957 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $666.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

