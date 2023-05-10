Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938,351 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,629,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,034,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

