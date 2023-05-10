Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,753,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 59,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,086,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,103,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,867,000 after purchasing an additional 484,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 554,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 4,195,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.