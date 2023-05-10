Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Up 1.7%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($46.70) and last traded at €42.47 ($46.67). Approximately 81,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.78 ($45.91).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

