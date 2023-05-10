Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 8,287 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 169,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

