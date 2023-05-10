Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 317 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:V traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.52. The stock had a trading volume of 750,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,152. The company has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.