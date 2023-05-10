Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,579 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

