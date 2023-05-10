Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,434 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average is $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

