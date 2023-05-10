Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

