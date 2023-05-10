Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,431 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,284.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

