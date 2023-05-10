Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bilfinger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Bilfinger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.69%.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland.

