Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIOC. Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
