BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,700 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the April 15th total of 255,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BIOLASE Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 2,856,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,597. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

