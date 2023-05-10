Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 69,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 211,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Biotricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biotricity by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

