Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 69,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 211,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Biotricity Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biotricity by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotricity (BTCY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.