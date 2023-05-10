BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.
