BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $790.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

