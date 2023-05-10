BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $790.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Further Reading

