BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $573.42 million and $14.97 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000250 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $14,931,491.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

