BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $573.42 million and $14.97 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006901 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003314 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003272 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002597 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
